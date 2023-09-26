Steem 1-Day Volume Hits $2.21 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $74.43 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,252.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00243154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.65 or 0.00821429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.00549592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00057570 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00118173 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 444,734,974 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

