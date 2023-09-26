Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Cut to C$77.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SJ

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Stella-Jones stock traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$63.50. 51,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,699. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$37.98 and a twelve month high of C$70.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.2669943 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stella-Jones

In related news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total transaction of C$26,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,571. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.