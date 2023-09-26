Stellar (XLM) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $3.10 billion and $40.37 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,182 coins and its circulating supply is 27,707,607,707 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network designed to facilitate the transfer of money and other assets between people and institutions. It was created by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim in 2014 and is overseen by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF). Stellar can support a wide range of use cases, including remittances, micropayments, mobile money, and mobile banking, and is an attractive option for those looking to transfer funds across borders quickly and efficiently. The network’s native cryptocurrency, the lumen (XLM), serves as a digital asset for denominating network requirements, and is required to meet minimum balance requirements and pay transaction fees. In addition, it can act as a medium of exchange between otherwise illiquid assets, making it easier to move money between users.”

