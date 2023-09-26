StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Affimed alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AFMD

Affimed Price Performance

Affimed stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,926. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.11. Affimed has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 357.49% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. Research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 48,178 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.