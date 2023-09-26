StockNews.com Upgrades Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to “Hold”

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 76,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
