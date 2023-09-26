StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVAUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on October 16th

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0021 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.75 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut StorageVault Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Further Reading

