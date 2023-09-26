Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Stratis has a total market cap of $66.43 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,588.45 or 0.06063473 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00034240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00026651 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00016213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 153,626,895 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

