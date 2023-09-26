Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Up 13.2% This Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $63.99 million and approximately $717,293.08 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,511,682,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,029,688 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

