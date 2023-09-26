Synthetix (SNX) Price Hits $1.99 on Exchanges

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Synthetix has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00007586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $538.13 million and $14.26 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Synthetix

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 324,483,031 coins and its circulating supply is 270,360,198 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

