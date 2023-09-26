Syscoin Price Tops $0.0849 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $63.42 million and $1.05 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,139.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.97 or 0.00814728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00117520 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015723 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 747,394,570 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

