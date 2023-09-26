Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.4% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $2,674,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,399,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,311,014. The company has a market capitalization of $436.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

