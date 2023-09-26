Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $110.43 and a one year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

