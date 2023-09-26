TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. TD SYNNEX updated its Q4 guidance to $2.40-2.90 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.90 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE SNX traded down $4.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.58. 691,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $740,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,425.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,389,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,150 shares in the company, valued at $16,498,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $740,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock valued at $222,785,736. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1,049.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

