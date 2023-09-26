The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ENSG opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $78.84 and a 1 year high of $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $1,385,530.83. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $1,385,530.83. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,772 shares of company stock worth $4,664,506. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Natixis acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

