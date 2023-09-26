The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,654,000 after buying an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $326,053. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

Read Our Latest Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HIG traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $72.45. 315,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,251. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.