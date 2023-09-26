The Sandbox (SAND) Price Down 0.6% This Week

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $623.15 million and $36.38 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,064,931,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

