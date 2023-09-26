TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Trading Down 2.9%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118.60 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 118.60 ($1.45). Approximately 154,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 827,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.20 ($1.49).

TI Fluid Systems Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of £617.04 million, a PE ratio of -296.50, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.14.

TI Fluid Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.02. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -750.00%.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage systems. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, thermal management fluid systems, HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines, powertrain components and quick connectors.

