Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 11,520 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $89,971.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,193,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,753,788.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilly's alerts:

On Friday, September 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,800 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,532.00.

On Friday, June 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. 51,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,141. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.91 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 51.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tilly’s by 32.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 818.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TLYS

About Tilly’s

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.