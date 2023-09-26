Traders Buy High Volume of MetLife Call Options (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 16,147 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical volume of 9,330 call options.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.22. 2,634,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.54. MetLife has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on MET

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.