Traders Buy High Volume of MetLife Call Options (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:METGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 16,147 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical volume of 9,330 call options.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.22. 2,634,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.54. MetLife has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:METGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

