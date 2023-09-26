Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $534.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.27 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRIN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trinity Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,757.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

