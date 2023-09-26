UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON UTL opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.61) on Tuesday. UIL has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.44). The stock has a market cap of £110.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.04.

In other UIL news, insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £11,877 ($14,503.60). Insiders own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

