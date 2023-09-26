Uniswap Tops One Day Volume of $52.84 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and $52.84 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $4.30 or 0.00016383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00243410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013847 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003849 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.30050602 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 814 active market(s) with $43,370,485.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

