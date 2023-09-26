United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.12 and last traded at $59.47. Approximately 8,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 21,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.53.

United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $181.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund by 1,955.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $9,085,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

United States Commodity Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

