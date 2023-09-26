Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,368,000 after purchasing an additional 276,856 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,929. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.41.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
