Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Purchased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of BATS VUSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.13. 717,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1948 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

