Vertcoin Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $10,594.18 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,166.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00242751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.89 or 0.00817408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00550793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00057431 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00117596 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,717,722 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

