VVS Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.05 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $76.05 million and approximately $195,564.49 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 75,091,461,034,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,890,722,386,289 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

