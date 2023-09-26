Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Walmart Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,520. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.34 and a 200 day moving average of $153.69. The company has a market capitalization of $438.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,590,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,900,139,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,705,988 shares of company stock valued at $572,785,986. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

