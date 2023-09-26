Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises approximately 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 1.1 %

VONV traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.70. 542,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,640. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $72.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.