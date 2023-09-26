Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 142,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,413,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,934. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.86.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

