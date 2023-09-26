Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MNA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.57. 9,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,313. The stock has a market cap of $479.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.