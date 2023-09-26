Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 58,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 77,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$28.82 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

