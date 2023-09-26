William Blair Begins Coverage on SharkNinja (NYSE:SN)

Research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of SN traded up 0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 43.00. 678,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,525. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of 25.84 and a fifty-two week high of 52.90.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.