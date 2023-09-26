Windward Capital Management Co. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 3.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $42,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.12.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $5.99 on Tuesday, reaching $311.00. 1,389,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,553. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.57 and a 200-day moving average of $298.51. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The company has a market capitalization of $206.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

