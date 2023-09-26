Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 271 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 3.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $35,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 35,747.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Linde by 4,122.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after buying an additional 3,038,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.44. The stock had a trading volume of 946,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.14 and its 200 day moving average is $369.45. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

