WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Stock Price Down 1.1%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.54. Approximately 35,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 45,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.03.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $548.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EES. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 245,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

