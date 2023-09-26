Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 309,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,177,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $645.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -11.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

