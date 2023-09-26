X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.06 and last traded at $44.07. 3,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 102,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYDW. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,483,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 16,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,380,000 after buying an additional 3,344,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 1,359.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter.

About X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

