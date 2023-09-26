ZClassic Price Hits $0.0488 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $453,566.70 and approximately $20.27 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00100150 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00028930 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

