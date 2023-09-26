Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $267.26 million and $9.02 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,111,893,393 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

