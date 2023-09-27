10,000 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Acquired by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,183,460,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $9.25 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.47.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. 2,959,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323,061. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Johnson purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at $104,896.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

