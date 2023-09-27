ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $838,764.23

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $838,764.23 and approximately $39.93 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016852 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,383.26 or 1.00010104 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000827 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $110.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

