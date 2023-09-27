Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.70 (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Down 0.2 %

AMS opened at GBX 196 ($2.39) on Wednesday. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.60 ($2.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.50 ($3.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £425.73 million, a PE ratio of 2,188.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 225.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 231.48.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.54) target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

