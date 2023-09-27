Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider Eddie Johnson Purchases 21,174 Shares

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) insider Eddie Johnson purchased 21,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £41,077.56 ($50,161.88).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMS stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 196.38 ($2.40). 318,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,729. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 165.60 ($2.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.50 ($3.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 225.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 231.48. The firm has a market cap of £426.56 million, a PE ratio of 2,188.89, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,222.22%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.54) price target on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

