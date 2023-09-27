aelf Price Tops $0.36 (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. aelf has a market cap of $238.08 million and $11.09 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001381 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001999 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001611 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,915,639 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

