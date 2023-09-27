Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1119 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF remained flat at $43.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 753. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGGZF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.