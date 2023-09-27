Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE AFN traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$52.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,059. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.71. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$31.02 and a 1-year high of C$63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.95. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of C$390.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$424.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 5.8181818 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFN shares. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$78.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Cormark raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.94.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

