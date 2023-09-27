AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.8% annually over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 98.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MITT stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $113.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.79 million during the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MITT. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $113,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

