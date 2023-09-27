Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Lifted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6,695.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 101,505 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,137,008,000 after buying an additional 511,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,310,000 after buying an additional 122,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,464,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,292,000 after acquiring an additional 122,855 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.85. 1,052,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,203. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.57 and a 200 day moving average of $125.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

