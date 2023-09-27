Aion Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1,694.25 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00156108 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00050526 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00026446 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00014182 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003833 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

